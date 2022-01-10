WIFA suspendsWFL but Amma FC players get good exposure

although the Western India Football Association (WIFA) has decided to suspend the WIFA Women’s Football League 2021-22 in Mumbai, the city's Amma FC players got good exposure in the tournament.

A WIFA release mentioned that the decision was taken as the Government of Maharashtra has released its revised guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 protocols to be implemented in the state.

Out of four matches, Nagpur team won two, drew one and lost one. They were scheduled to play total eight matches. Talking to Lokmat Times club owner and manager Annie Paul said, " Although the tournament has been postponed our girls got good exposure while playing against quality teams. We saw many ups and down in the tournament but it is satisfactory for us that team has performed well", she said.

The government through its guidelines for Sporting Competitive Events has stated that all sporting events except National and International level competitions, which are in progress, should be deferred in the State. It has been directed that no District or City level sports camps, competitions, or events should be organised until further notice.

The release further states that taking into consideration the above orders of the government, WIFA decided to suspend the WFL, until fresh guidelines are received from the Government of Maharashtra. Earlier, WIFA after receiving phone calls from concerned parents of children participating in the WFL had cancelled the matches which were scheduled to be played on Sunday.