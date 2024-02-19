Will do my best to give back to the game: Faiz

While talking to media persons after Vidarbha recorded an outright victory over Haryana in the last Ranji Trophy league match at VCA Civil Lines Stadium on Monday Faiz said, “We are very fortunate that there are a lot of opportunities in cricket after retirement. Actually, I was always a good student of the game and tried to learn a lot from this game. I have good knowledge of it that I can share. I will do my best to give back to the game in my capacity.

About the retirement plan he said, “ The decision was well thought and planned. Vidarbha cricket is in good hand. The youngsters are doing very well. Therefore, I think the time is right to call it a day”.

Under the leadership of Faiz Fazal Vidarbha has achieved tremendous success. The former captain who made India debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe led Vidarbha to Ranji and Irani Trophy victories twice in his career. Asked what are the high moments of his career he said, “Obviously to play for the country is always an individual's aim. It was also the aim of my family. I can't compare India debut with Ranji success. Both are different things”.

Although Faiz was the most deserving batter to play more games for India, he played just one ODI for the country . Asked whether he has any grudge, he said, “I have zero grudge. In fact I am fortunate to play for the country in 1.42 billin population and for that for that I am thankful to association and family. I couldn't able to play without their support”.

Faiz said since he was playing the game of cricket from a very young age he don't know anything than cricket. Therefore , he will try to remain with the game in whatever capacity. He also revealed that he will continue to play county cricket in UK and see what will be explored in future.

He signed off by praising Ranji captain Akshay Wadkar and limited over cricket captain young Atharva Taide. “Akshay is really doing well in four day cricket and Taide is intelligent cricketer,” he said.

.