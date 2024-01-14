Winning start for DKM boys, HKM girls

The U-13 basketball tournament began simultaneously at the Ekatmata Sanskrutik Krida Mandal (ESKM) and Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal courts.

On the opening day of the six-day championship, DKM boys defeated hosts ESKM in a high scoring contest 55-25 with Daksh Chourasia (19) and Arnav Thugaonkar (18) being the notable scorers. For ESKM, Gyan Battalwar netted 11 points. The quarter-wise progress for DKM read 14-3, 11-12, 16-0, 14-10.

At the Hanuman Nagar courts, hosts HKM defeated Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) 25-10 with Indrayani Muley netted 11 points for the winners.

Later in the evening Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) teams had mixed luck. While NBYS defeated Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM-B) 24-10 in the boys section. The GKM girls’ outfit took revenge with an easy 32-0 win over NBYS. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated at the Bhagwan Nagar courts by MLA Mohan Mate.

RESULTS

BOYS: DKM (Daksh Chourasia 19, Arnav Thugaonkar 18) bt ESKM (Gyan Battalwar 11) 55-25 (14-3, 11-12, 16-0, 14-10);

NBYS (Shlok Deshpande 10) bt GKM-B (Veer Shinde 4) 24-10 (2-4, 2-4, 8-2, 12-0);