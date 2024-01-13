Winning start for Maratha Lancers in kabaddi

In the women's section, Maratha Lancers Katol outplayed Vayusena Nagar 23-12 after taking a handy 16-12 lead at the half time. In the men’s section Maratha lancers Khamla thrashed Jai Bajrang Krida Mandal from Degma 36-16 after leading 22-4 at the lemon break. The Katol outfit of Maratha Lancers thrashed Om Amar Yuva Park Nagpur 50-13.

RESULTS

Women: Gajanan Krida mandal Nagpur bt Sai Ram Krida mandal Ramtek 41-17, Vidyarthi KM Raguji Nagar bt Samarth KM Nagpur 33-23, Gadchiroli bt Gajanan KM Hudkeshwar 22-14 , Maratha Lancers Katol bt Vayusena Nagar Nagpur 23-12 , Triratna Kamptee bt Vidyut KM Mohadi 25-16, Renuka KM Ajni bt Shiv Chattrapati KM Hinganghat 31-23 .

Men: Maratha Lancers Khamla bt Jai Bajrang Degma Hingna 36-16, Subhash KM Hinghanghat bt Jai Bajrang Katol 36-13 , Eklavya Saoner bt Sammati Krida Mandal Nagpur 30-10, Maratha Lancers Katol bt om Amar Yuva Park Nagpur 50-13, Bhima Devi KM Bhiwapur bt Garjana KM Wardha 31-30, Sai Ram Ramtek drew with Hanuman KM Katol 31-31.