Winning start for RTMNU in basketall, badminton, volleyball



women's basketball, RTMNU defeated MUHS, Nashik 34-11 and made a winning start. However, Nagpur's MAFSU team lost to Mumbai's HSNAC 11-33.

In the women's volleyball, RTMNU team recorded back to back victories. First they defeated Gondwana University Gadchiroli 25-17, 25-8 and then downed Dr Babasaheb Ambdkar Technical University 25-3, 25-7.

In the men's badminton, RTMNU defeated Karmavir Bhaurao University 2-0. In the women's section, RTMNU defeated Vasantrao Naik Marathwawada Agriculture University 2-0. In the singles, Kripi Sajwan and in the doubles, Nehal Gosavi and Sophia Simon recorded the victories.