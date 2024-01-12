Winning start for RTMNU in basketall, badminton, volleyball
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2024 08:40 PM2024-01-12T20:40:02+5:302024-01-12T20:40:02+5:30
\n women's basketball, RTMNU defeated MUHS, Nashik 34-11 and made a winning start. However, Nagpur's MAFSU team ...
\n women's basketball, RTMNU defeated MUHS, Nashik 34-11 and made a winning start. However, Nagpur's MAFSU team lost to Mumbai's HSNAC 11-33.
In the women's volleyball, RTMNU team recorded back to back victories. First they defeated Gondwana University Gadchiroli 25-17, 25-8 and then downed Dr Babasaheb Ambdkar Technical University 25-3, 25-7.
In the men's badminton, RTMNU defeated Karmavir Bhaurao University 2-0. In the women's section, RTMNU defeated Vasantrao Naik Marathwawada Agriculture University 2-0. In the singles, Kripi Sajwan and in the doubles, Nehal Gosavi and Sophia Simon recorded the victories.Open in app