Woman from Nagpur's Devnagar Arrested by Vishakhapatnam Police over Financial Fraud

Nagpur: Visakhapatnam police detained a woman living in Devnagar, Savarkarnagar area. The Visakhapatnam police, with the help of Nagpur police, is learned to have carried out the operation on Tuesday.

According to sources, the woman, a resident of Devnagar-Savarkarnagar circle under Dhantoli police station limits, was repeatedly issued warrants by the court in connection with a financial transaction case. However, as there was no response from her, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the woman from the court. Accordingly, Visakhapatnam police reached Nagpur today with the NBW warrant. They also brought a confidential letter in the name of their superiors. As soon as the letter came before his superior, he issued orders for immediate action. Accordingly, a police team led by a trainee police officer from Dhantoli along with a squad of Zone II reached the woman's house. They executed a non-bailable warrant against her and took her into custody.

The woman was reportedly taken to Visakhapatnam by a police team. The woman was also accused of grabbing the house of a retired officer. In another transaction, the woman gave a cheque of a large amount of money to the concerned and after it bounced due to lack of money in the account, the Visakhapatnam police, with the help of Nagpur police, took action against the woman.

Interestingly, the reports of the woman being detained and taken with her by Visakhapatnam police were confirmed by Dhantoli police and zone 2 teams. However, it declined to provide details in this regard.

