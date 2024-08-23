Workshop for curatots, groundsmen held

As many as 39 curators/groundsmen from in and around Nagpur as well as 20 from the districts participated actively in the workshop.

The sole aim of the workshop was to standardise the method of preparation, maintenance and renovation of the centre as well as practice pitches. The participants were apprised about the science behind watering, rolling, drying of pitch, fertilization of the ground, use of machinery etc.

The VCA had conducted a similar workshop last year, too.

Chief Curator of VCA Praveen Hinganikar as well as other senior curators Dilip Choudhary (Kalamna ground), Abhijit Piprode (Jamtha Stadium), Pawan Yadav (Civil Lines Stadium) and Jasveer Saini (LAD College ground) interacted with the participants, leading to the successful conduct of the workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by VCA president Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (former judge of Bombay High Court) on Thursday. VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas, joint-secretary Chandrakant Manke and chairman of the District Committee Sharad Padhye were also present on the occasion.