World School Chess: Bansod appointed pairing officer

In 2018 he was appointed as arbiter for World cadet chess championship 2018 (Under 08, 10 and 12), Santiago de Compostela, Spain. This one is his 5th World championship event. Earlier he worked in World Youth Olympiad Under-16 Chess Championship 2017, Ahmedabad, World Cadet Chess Championship 2018, Spain, World Youth Chess Championship 2019, Mumbai and 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022, Chennai.

The World championship is for Under-12 and Under-18 groups of school teams. It is really a feather in his cap and a pride moment for the city as well. He is leaving for Kazakhstan on August 2 . Bansod gives credit of his success to his family members and all his senior arbiters from all over the India, Maharashtra Chess Association and the All-India Chess Federation.