World Sports Journalists' Day celebrated

All the nine medal winners of the recently held National Games and Khelo India Youth Games were felicitated for their achievements. The felicitation function was organized jointly by the SJAN and JCPE.

The National medal winning players who were felicitated include Janhavi Hirudkar, Kashish Bhagat and Neha Dhabale from athletics, Siddhesh Satpute from kho-kho, Chhakuli Selokar, Vaibhav Deshmukh, Rachna Ambulkar, Suhani Giripunje and Pranay Kangale from yoga.

Director of LTJSS, Nagpur Abhijit Deshmukh,Abhijit Deshmukh, graced the function as chief guest and felicitated the players. On the occasion, JCPE principal Vijay Datarkar, SJAN president Naresh Shelke and secretary Amit Sampat SJAN secretary shared the dais. The proceedings were conducted by convener Deep Sudhakar.

In his address, Abhijit Deshmukh motivated the players while Neha Dhabale spoke on behalf of the players. JCPE management also felicitated Nagpur’s sports journalists who attended the function.

On the occasion, Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) Sharad Suryawanshi, senior athlete Ishwar Deshmukh who works at Indian School Salalah, Oman, and all the JCPE members were present.