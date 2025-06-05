Yadav's 'fiver' gives winning start to Pagariya Strikers

After winning the toss, Pagariya Strikers elected to bowl first. Their decision proved correct as they restricted Nagpur Titans to 122 for eight in 20 overs. Following the early hiccups Titans were reduced to 15/3 in 4.3 overs. Opener Aniruddha Choudhari scored just nine runs whereas skipper Wadkar managed to add three. Both became victims of sizzling Lalit Yadav. Then Satyam Bhoyar and Jagjot Sasan added 46 runs for the fourth wicket partnership before Bhoyar was dismissed for 17 in 19 balls. Sasan was then joined by Shubham Dubey in the middle. The duo put on a partnership of 54 runs for the fifth wicket. Jagjot Sasan also completed his half century as he scored 56 runs in 47 balls. Shubham Dubey remained unbeaten on 28.

For Pagariya Strikers, Lalit Yadav was the pick of the bowlers who took 5/11 in 4 overs. He was well assisted by Ashit Singh (1/23) and Pushpak Gujar(1/10) who took one wicket each in the innings.

In reply, Pagariya Strikers achieved the target losing seven wickets in 17.1 overs. Thanks to opener Mohammad Faiz who played a swashbuckling knock of 46 in just 30 balls hitting five fours and two sixes. After losing three quick wickets, for 21/3, Md Faiz was then joined by skipper Yash Kadam in the middle. The duo added 56 runs for the fourth wicket partnership before Faiz was dismissed for 46. Kadam played a sensible knock and added 28 in 28 balls. Vishesh Tiwari remained not out on 18 and ensured the victory to his team.

For Nagpur Titans, Sahil Sheikh picked 2/18 in 4 overs. Aditya Sailesh Thakare(1/17), Jagjot Sasan(1/23) and Rohit Dattatraya(1/31) were chipped in with one wicket each. .