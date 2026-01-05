Yash scores hat-trick as City Police record big win

Other goals for Nagpur City Police were scored by Arjun Yadav (24th minute), Abdul Aaqid (36th), Rupesh Atram (74th), and Azhar Sheikh (75th). For Central Railway, Ritesh Pongalu scored in the 13th minute and Saheb Singh Bhasin in the 68th minute. In the match, Nagpur City Police’s Amol Aapturkar was shown a yellow card in the 86th minute, while Central Railway’s Shahbaz Pathan received a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Ganveer’s decisive goal

In another match, in the Senior Division Football Championship, Ansari FC edged past Gohar FC 1–0 in a closely contested encounter. The lone and decisive goal of the match was scored by Pranam Ganveer in the 45th minute. During the match, Ansari FC’s Sheikh Zeeshan (47th minute) and Gohar FC’s Anurag Solanki (62nd minute) were cautioned.