Yash strikes thrice in NDFA Academy's big win

Ahuja netted the goals in the 5th, 18th and 30th minutes. He was well-supported by Ibrahim Sheikh (15th and 20th min), Araham Parekh (42nd and 48th min), Amol Mukherjee (2nd min), Mohamamad Arshad (8th min), Rehan Ansari (20th min) and Ojavitt Gajbhiye ( 36th min).

In the second match, Sportian FA defeated Mahayouth 6-0. Saish Majumdar played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in the 29th and 49th minutes. Mrudu Tidke (20th min), Nishchey Hamedaoo (33rd min), Laxninishan Saphaleya (38th min) and Shridhan Katiyar (46th min) were other goal scorers.

In another match, Central Railway Academy defeated Young Muslim Academy 1-0. Samyak Meshram scored an al-important goal in the 18th minute. Porwal Academy overcame Star Football Academy 1-0/ thanks to Vansh who scored the winning goal in the 9th minute.