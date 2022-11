Yaul bags double crown, Vaishnavi, Arya win

Yaul won Under-11 boys singles title defeating Mayank Rajput 21-14, 21-10. Then in the Under-13 singles, he made a light work of Aarav Thakre 21-12,21-4.

Among the girls, Vaishnavi Manglekar walked away with the Under-11 crown defeating Sanvi Ghate 21-6,21-5. In Under-13 final, Aarya Bhujade downed Grishma Kaishalwar 21-13,21-7.

NDBA president Kundaai Vijaykar, secretary Mangesh Kashkar, Devyani Kashikar, NDBA treasurer Anant Apte, member Gurdeep Singh Arora and Madhvi Kashikar distributed the prizes AdityaGalande was the chief referee.

Results (all finals)

U-11 boys singles: Aditya Yaul bt Mayank Rajput 21-14, 21-10

U-11 girls singles: Vaishnavi Manglekar bt Sanvi Ghate 21-6,21-5

U-13 boys singles: Aditya Yaul bt Aarav Thakre 21-12,21-4

U-13 girls singles: Aarya Bhujade bt Grishma Kaishalwar 21-13,21-7

U-13 boys doubles: Naitik Patel & Neel Lanjewar bt Adhiraj Bhusari & Aditya Ghate 21-11,21-19

U-13 girls doubles: Grishma Kaishawar & Yukti Shende bt Anvee Wajgi & Dharra Bhandari 21-16,16-21,21-17