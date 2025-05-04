Yavatmal win T20 trophy

For Yavatmal, captain Akshay Karnewar claimed four wickets for 23 runs. Yavatmal lost opener Gandhar Ghawade (0) with just one run on the board, but managed to successfully chase down the target for the loss of six wickets.

Vedant Dighade (38), Jagjot Sasan (49) and Pushpak Gujar (29) all made useful contributions but it was the seventh wicket pair of Tejas Soni (14*) and Rohitdas Lakhule (19*) saw them home with two balls to spare.

BRIEF SCORES: FINAL

Wardha-Bhandara 195-5 in 20 Overs (Yash Kadam 88 not out; Akshay Karnewar 4-23).

Yavatmal 199-6 in 19.4 Overs (Vedant Dighade 38, Jagjot Sasan 49, Pushpak Gujar 29; Saurabh Dubey 2-30, Parth Khure 2-41).

Result : Yavatmal won by 4 wickets.