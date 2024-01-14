YMFC win All India Gold Cup

Even after making lot of efforts both the teams failed to break the deadlock during regulation time. In penalty shootout,

Abu Amin, Saurabh Kathole, Subham Dayma and Saqib Anwar netted the goals for YMFC. For Bangalore outfit, only

Immrakkom abd Noman succceded in scoring the goals.

President of Taj Bagh trust Pyare Khan, former rminister Haji Anees Ahmad, Sulekha Kumbhare, former ZP president

Suresh Bhoyer, Ahfaz Ahmad Thekedar, Prassanna Rajabhau Tidke, Haji Hasan Ali, Haji Younus Ahmad, Latif Nagani

Arif Sarmatiya, Israil Ahmed, Mazhar Ali, Mahfooz Akhtar, Mahmood Akhtar, former Indian footballer Ishrat Kamal

and Akhtar Jamal graced the prize distribution funciton.

Individual prizes

Young Muslim best player: Fuzail Pasha(Midfilder), MEG Bangalore best player : Prashad (goalkeeper) and Ayush (defender), Rabbani Club best player:: Mohammad Rizwan (forward), best player of the tournament: Saquib Anwar