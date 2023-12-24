Yoga Life Centre honours 20 personalities

Indian pacer bowler Umesh Yadav was the chief guest on the occasion. Former Vidarbha captain Hemant Wasu, Major Shilpa Kharapkar and Dr Prema Lekurwale also shared the dais. International yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale was instrumental behind organisign this programme. Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Jaisingh Raje Bhonsale, Dr Sharda Naidu, Dr Jaiprakash Duble, Dr Sanjay Nathe, Dr Madhavi Mardikar and others were also present on the occasion.

Those who were honoured include Drishti Sharma of Lokmat Times (journalism), para athlete Pratima Bonde (female sportsperson), Arvind Garud (male sportsperson), Raghav Bhangle (junior sportsperson), Pradip Keche (outstanding sports teacher), Kirti Dube (art), Sangita Banait (art and culture), Devendra Kate (entrepreneur), Raju Dange (education), Sarita Madne (women empowerment), Shankar Ghode (literature), Damanpeta Narsinhachari, Archanadevi More, Sunil Bacchav, Sindhu Nandanwar and Dr Payal Hiranwar (all outstanding teachers), Dr Jayashri Barai, Ujwala Patil and Meera Bhatt (all for social work).