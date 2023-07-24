Yoga Life Centre players excel

The selected players will now represent the district in the state-level competition. They have been trained under the guidance of international yoga player Dhanashri LEkurwale. President of Yoga Life Centre Dr Prema Lekurwale, Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and others have congratulated the players and wished them best luck.

Selected team members

Senior group girls: Asawari Bhomle, senior group girls 'A': Dhanashri Lekurwale, artistic single sub-junior boys: Kavenshu Nilatkar, artistic pair sub-junior group boys: Vivan Pimpalkar and Anup Acharya, sub-junior girls group: Arya Mandhekar and Avadhi Dadhe, rhythmic pair girls: Nitika Dhole-Avadhi Dadhe