Young Haider pip Kandri Mines

The score was nil during the regulation time. In bie-breaker, Shabuddin Ansari, Mohammad Siraj,

Mohammad Moiz, Mohammad Hamzala and Abdul Gafoor perfectly scored the goals. For the opponents, Shailesh Kathoute, Tushar Rautel, Atul Waghade and Nitesh Rautel were teh goal scorers. VIV group defeated Kudrat FC 2-0. Nitin Gupta(6th min) and Mohit Choudhary (44th min) scored one goal each.

Hilltop FC defeated Avinash FC 1-0. Thanks to Anurag Solanki who netted an all-important goal in the 11th minute. Paswan FC recorded 1-0 win over Star Boys. Tanmay Dehande scored the winning goal in the seventh minute. Riding on Saurabh Akhter's solitary goal in the 56th minute, Al Kausar FC downed Salin FC 1-0 to enter the next round.