Zero Degree clinch RPCL-8 title

Shinde sparkled under lights to hit two sixes in last over as Zero Degree achieved the target of 80 put up by Sansu XI in the final. Winners Zero Degree received a trophy and Rs two lakh while Sansui XI got a trophy and Rs one lakh.

Earlier, batting first, Sansui XI rode on wicketkeeper Umesh's 22 to score 79 from 8 overs. Nikhil Chandela scored 18. For Zero Degree, Deepesh Vaswani and Anand Sharma took two wickets each.

In reply, Zero Degree crossed the line (85-8) on the last ball of their innings. Kunal Sawarkar scored 30 and Vaibhav Chandekar 13 before Shinde's heroics in the end. Ashish Thomas and Mohd Ibrahim took three wickets each for Sansui XI. Prizes were distributed by Dr Sandeep Shinde.

Naresh Barde, Managing Director, Barde Group, Sanju Kodumal Dhanrajani, Rupesh Sharma, Director, Shakti Group, Sandesh and Subhash of SS Study Circle, Irfan Razzak, Mohd Anis Opai, Robby Nayyar, Ravindra Singh Rana, Umesh Jagwani, Arshad Siddique, Moorli Udasi, Aslam Bera, Sangeet Chauhan, Al-Mansoor, Vikram Batra, Madhav Bakre, Jagdish Sugandh, Rohit Nikambe, Vikrant Waghchoure, Sandeep Gaikwad of Shalom Sports Academy, Raja Khan, Rakesh Lalwani, Sunny Dudani and others were also present. Rohit Kaishalwar conducted the programme.