Zero Degree, Dosti XI, Rest of Sadar in QF

In the pre-quarterfinal, Zero Degree defeated Sai Akaar by 44 runs and Dosti XI beat Geetai XI by 10 wickets.

Zero Degree’s Mohit Shinde scored 25-ball 67 runs as they posted 109 for five in eight overs. Shinde’s knock was laced with seven sixes and three fours.

Opener Akshay Arsade contributed 29 from 16 deliveries. For Sai Akaar, Jayant took two wickets.

In reply, Sai Akaar were restricted at 65-7. Opener Rohit Rathi top scored with 21 runs from 11 balls while Vineet Todkar managed 19 from eight deliveries.

For Zero Degree, Anand Sharma bowled well taking three wickets.

In the other last-16 match, Dosti XI restricted Geetai XI at 43 for five and then knocked off the required runs in 2.3 overs only without and dent.

Gopi Patel hit unbeaten 7-ball 33 with four sixes and two boundaries and Mangesh Yadav added undefeated 13 from eight deliveries.

Pratik XI beat Manali Brothers by eight wickets to enter quarter-finals. Manali Brothers scored 48-9 which Pratik XI chased down in 3.2 overs losing two wickets.

In the last exciting match of the evening, Rest of Sadar chased down 111 put up by Mangalmurti XI to enter last eight.

Ashraf Shaikh (31) and Stanley Peter (29) added 56 Runs for the fourth wicket to take their side home in 7.5 overs. For Mangalmurti XI, Mahanish Kure scored 46 runs.

Mohit Yadav took three wickets for Sadar.