Zonal Development Commissioner visits MIHAN-SEZ

Nagpur: Mihan-SEZ Zonal Development Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Patil visited the SEZ on Thursday and held discussions with the representatives of the units and the officials of the industry organization. During the meeting, he emphasized on collective efforts to bring new companies to Mihan-SEZ.

He reviewed the customs related system ICEGAZ in MIHAN-SEZ. The representatives of the SEZ units raised some problems related to this recently implemented system before the Zonal Development Commissioner. After listening to the problems of the representatives, he assured to resolve the issues soon. Apart from this, Patil also called upon the SEZ units to increase their exports this year as compared to last year. He discussed various issues with the representatives regarding the development of MIHAN-SEZ. Additional Divisional Commissioner and MDC in-charge JMD Tejusingh Pawar, representatives of the units and officials of the industry organization were present in the meeting.