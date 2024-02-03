13041 patients examined for JN.1, two infected

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Jan 27

As a new variant of Covid, JN.1, was detected in the state, the public health department held a meeting with the Health Department of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) and instructed them to be vigilant. Therefore, to keep the system of isolation and oxygen beds ready, the health department is planning preventive measures and examining patients through 14 civil health centres of the MMC. 1400 patients have been examined within a month and two infected patients have been detected in it.

Malegaon city was a hotspot during the Covid pandemic. Three years on, not wanting a repeat of the same, MMC’s Health Department is determined to stay vigilant against the variant JN.1.

Accordingly, officials have begun taking the necessary measures in the 14 health centres of the Municipal Corporation. There are oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilator beds in 11 places.

Info

Relief from masks

In Malegaon, which had become a hotspot during the Covid crisis, the Health Department had made masks mandatory for the citizens. Now, with the new variant, patients are being tested so that the city does not become a hotspot again. Fortunately, as the number of infected patients was found to be low during the examination, the citizens got relief from using masks. However, the MMC’s Health Department has appealed to the citizens to take care to avoid infection.

Info

Special attention to dense population

Special care is being taken by the Municipal Health Department to make Malegaon city COVID-free. For this, every civil health centre has been given the task of examining patients. For that, the team is collecting the patients’ information every day. Meanwhile, the Health Department has focused on densely populated areas to avoid danger.

Quote

The MMC’s Health Department is conducting free examinations of suspect patients. Only two infected patients have been found so far and they have recovered after the treatment. Although the number of infected people is less, citizens should take precautions.

Dr Jayshree Aher,

Health Officer, Malegaon Municipal Corporation

Info

Civic Health Center: 14

Inspections during the month : 1400

Number of negative patients : 1398

Number of positive patients: 2

RTPCR Test : 617