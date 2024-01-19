15,000 ladoos to be distributed on Jan 22

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 19

As a part of the celebrations for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, the Dhanya Kirana Ghauk Vyapari Sanghatana and the Nav Varsh Utsav Samiti will distribute 15,000 pure ghee ladoos on January 22 at Ravivar Karanja to mark the occasion.

Various organisations and associations in Nashik will organise diverse events on January 22. Members of the Dhanya Kirana Ghauk Vyapari Sanghatana have contributed pure ghee, along with materials such as sugar, cashews, almonds, and other ingredients, for the preparation of sweets. Accordingly, approximately 150 kilograms of sugar, 150 kilograms of ghee, 150 kilograms of chana dal, and 150 kilograms of cashews and almonds are being used to make Motichur ladoos.

Deepotsav at Ramkund

On January 22, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will organise Deepotsav (festival of lights), at Ramkund. The organisation has donated oil for illuminating these lamps.

