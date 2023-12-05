1625 accidents in 10 months; 936 fatalities

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 5

The number of accidents on highways and other roads is increasing day by day in rural as well as urban areas. The number of accidents is higher in rural police limits than in Nashik city police limits. In these ten months, a total of 936 people have been killed in accidents and 621 people have been seriously injured in the district. The issue of road safety in Nashik is getting serious.

A road safety campaign is conducted every year in January. The aim is to help reduce the number of accidents through public awareness. But in the last three years, the graph of accidents in Nashik city and rural areas seems to be increasing. The statistics for the year will be received from the police by the end of this month. But there are signs that the number of accidents this year will be almost the same as last year. Roads toward many major cities pass through Rural Nashik. The number of accidents seems to be increasing due to violation of traffic rules and reckless driving on the highways.

161 passengers have died in Nashik city. This figure is from January to October, and during this period a total of 152 accidents took place on different roads in the city. Out of that 197 people were seriously injured while 95 got minor injuries.

A total of 719 accidents took place in Rural Nashik during these ten months. Notably, 775 people have lost their lives in it. Also, in 424 accidents, 530 people were seriously injured and 68 suffered minor injuries. Last year, a maximum number of 246 accidents were reported in rural areas between 6 pm and 9 pm. 260 people died in them.

Last year, the number of accidents in the city was higher between 6 pm and 11 pm than during the day. A total of 37 people have been killed in 37 accidents. Due to this, police have appealed to drive vehicles more carefully. Due to darkness, the speed of vehicles cannot be judged and the headlights of oncoming vehicles can confuse or even blind a driver, causing accidents. Driving should be avoided after midnights as the chances of nodding off are high.

More accidents due to these reasons

1) Unlimited speed

2) Drink and drive

3) Wrong side driving

4) Violation of signals

5) Use of mobile phones while driving

Graph

Year- City- Rural (Accident) - City- Rural (Death)

2018- 581 - 1598 217- 824

2019- 553-1300 169- 724

2020- 416- 1239 162- 746

2021- 470- 1429 176- 788

2022- 479- 1462 189- 835

62 black spots in Nashik

A total of 62 black spots have been identified in Nashik city; 17 on national highways and 37 in rural areas, two on state highways in rural areas, and six on other roads in Nashik city. This includes a total of 23 black spots in the city and 39 in rural areas.

Black spots in the city

ABB Signal, Sakal Circle, Sharanpur Road Signal, Dhamankar Corner, Cidco State Bank Chowk, Rasbihari Chauphuli (Bali Mandir), Adgaon Truck Terminal, Shindegaon, Dwarka Chowk, Vijay-Mamata Fame Signal, Rahu Hotel Signal (Pethroad, Tavaliphata), KK Wagh College Chowk, Jatra Hotel Chauphuli, Upnagar Naka Signal, Chehedi Phata, Datta Mandir Signal, Palse gaon Bus Stand, Old Gangapur Naka, Nandur Naka Signal, Mirchi Chowk Signal, Tarwala Nagar Signal, Gadkari Chowk Signal, Exlo Point, Satpur.