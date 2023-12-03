30 murders in 11 months!

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 2

In the last 11 months, around 30 murders have taken place within the limits of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate. Incidents of clashes and deadly attacks also continue on a regular basis. Citizens have expressed that there is a need to bring crime under control. The incident of abducting a minor boy in Ambad police station’s limits and killing him has created a stir. This year, the maximum number of murders have taken place in Ambad police station limits.

Within the Nashik City Police Commissionerate, there have been cases of murders due to clashes between people with criminal tendencies, or due to prior enmity, and sometimes due to love affair or immoral relationship. In the month of September, instances of gang-wars occurred in the Ambad area followed by the murder of one in broad daylight in a busy square. Four days back, a minor boy named Raja Singh was abducted and brutally beaten to death by a gang.

Earlier, a youth was seriously injured and died after a gang attacked him over the issue of bursting firecrackers on the day of Lakshmi Puja within the limits of Indiranagar police station. Citizens are now looking forward to safety measures that the new police commissioner takes for a fear-free Nashik.

30 Murders

As many as 30 murders have taken place in Nashik city till November this year. The case filed on November 20 in Indiranagar police station is the most recent one. Before that, a case was registered in Mhasrul police station on September 27 for murder of a woman. The dead body of Suman alias Sulochana Balu Pakhane (32, Jategaon) was stuffed in a sack and thrown in the limits of Mhasrul police station. The investigation of this case is still in progress, informed officials. Last year too around 30 murders had taken place, said officials.

41 fatal attacks

By the end of October, there were 41 fatal attacks in Nashik city. Cases of assault and attempted murder have been filed in various police stations. Recently, a case of attempted murder of a witness in a crime has been registered within the limits of Nashik Road Police Station.

These events shook the city

An incident took place on September 13 within Adgaon police station limits, where the husband crushed his wife's head with a stone. The husband Vishal Ghorpade, after killing his wife Dhanshree, committed suicide by hanging.

Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad was murdered by suspect Kartik Kotme in a secluded area near Panchak, in Jail Road area. The investigation revealed that Sunil Kotme helped his son Kartik destroy the evidence by hiding the body. The police had said that Kartik committed this murder because of his love for Dnyaneshwar's wife.

Most murders in August, September

According to statistics, most murders have taken place in the months of August and September. Sandeep Athavale was killed with more than 25 stabs on August 24 in Cidco in broad daylight by Tipper gang's 'Chhota Omya Khatki and Motha Omya Khatki' gang while coming live on Instagram. On August 26, Vishwanath alias Bablu Bhimrao Sonwane (27) was murdered by two of his own friends during a party within Gangapur police station limits. Earlier on August 10, two youths, Miraj Khan and Ibrahim Khan were killed in an attack in Sanjeev Nagar in Ambad. Mayur Datir was killed by suspected criminal Karan Kaduskar in Ambad police station area on August 17. There were four murders in August and two in September.