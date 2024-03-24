335 schools in district exempted from RTE registration

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 23

Out of 4349 schools in the district, 4014 schools have registered to provide free and compulsory education to children as per the order of the government under the Right To Education (RTE) Act. Notably, 335 schools have been exempted from it. The Block Education Officer has informed the government that a total of 4014 schools have been registered. Admissions under RTE will be held for the first time this year according to the new ordinance,

According to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, provision has been made to reserve 25 percent of seats in schools at the entry level for boys and girls belonging to economically weaker sections. Accordingly, the Directorate of Education notified all the eligible schools to register during the period from March 6 to March 18. The process was extended till March 22. Accordingly, a total of 4014 schools have completed the registration. Out of 166 schools in Nashik, 25 schools are out of registration. The lowest number of registrations is from Malegaon Municipal Corporation, while Baglan taluka has the highest enrollment.