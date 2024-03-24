3500 NMC employees to be deployed for election work

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 19

About 3,500 employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner, two Additional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners have been given responsibility for election related work.

The Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha Elections has come into force. The voting process will be held in seven phases in the country, and voting will be held in Nashik on May 20. Meanwhile, the district administration has speeded up the preparations, and 3500 officials and employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) have been taken for the election work. It is likely to have a big impact on the regular work of the NMC. Except for health, water supply, sanitation, and fire departments, the officials and employees of all other departments will be deployed for election work.

Since March 13, 2022, the Commissioner has been working as the administrator in Nashik Municipal Corporation. The implementation of the code of conduct will have an impact on various works in the city, as officials, employees and all the commissioners will be busy on election duty. The first training of all the officers and the employees of the NMC has also been conducted, and soon the second and third phases of training will be conducted. There are six Legislative constituencies in Nashik Lok Sabha, and NMC officials will be appointed in these constituencies.

Exemption of essential services

Although 3500 NMC officials and employees will be responsible for the Lok Sabha elections, the officials and employees of the water supply, sanitation, fire brigade, and health department have been exempted from it, taking care that the essential services of the municipality will not be affected.

Planning on a war footing

The district administration plans are on a war footing for the Lok Sabha elections. Manpower is being taken from various government and semi-government departments. Similarly, big vehicles are being collected. The Municipal Corporation has 22 AC vehicles, which will also be used for election work.

3500 NMC officials and employees will be deployed for the Lok Sabha elections. The officials and employees of each department except fire fighting, health sanitation, and water supply department will be responsible for election work.

- Lakshmikant Satalkar, Deputy Commissioner, Administration, NMC.