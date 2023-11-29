450 policemen deployed for Shiv Mahapuran Katha

Nashik, Nov 21

Nine police inspectors, 29 assistant police inspectors, 220 police sub-inspectors, and 201 ammaldars have been deployed for the five-day programme of Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Donde Mala on the outskirts of Pathardi Gaon.

About 5,00,000 devotees from various villages and cities are expected to attend the Shiv Mahapuran Katha every day. Therefore, arrangements have been made for devotees coming to the venue. Also, this arrangement has been made under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde regarding law and order. Vehicles coming from each entrance are advised about the parking lot.

