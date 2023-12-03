486 employees of Mantralaya working in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 29

The Chief Minister's Secretariat Room (Sachivalaya) has been opened for citizens in the Collector's Office, to convey their views directly to the Chief Minister. Hence, if any department does not respond to citizens’ complaints, they can take this issue straight up to the Chief Minister. The citizens are also spared the trouble of going all the way. It has been quite effective as nearly 575 complaints have been filed in Nashik district during the last year.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Secretariat was functioning at the Divisional Commissionerate at the departmental level. But now a Chief Minister's Secretariat has been established in the Collector's office in every district. The number of complaints filed daily in the cell established in Nashik Collectorate is quite high. Employees have been appointed at this place and the responsibility of the cell has been given to a Tehsildar level officer.

The cell is operating in the main building of Nashik Collectorate.

Info:

575 cases filed during the year

The Chief Minister's Secretariat was started on December 16, 2022 in Nashik district. In the last year, around 575 complaints regarding 14 departments of the government have been filed at the secretariat. Out of which 486 cases have been resolved, leading to a percentage of 84.52 percent.