64 dengue patients detected in six months

Malegaon, Dec 1

Due to sudden changes in weather and unseasonal rain last month, the spread of epidemic diseases and the number of dengue patients have increased. In the last six months, 64 dengue patients have been detected.

Unseasonal rains arrived in the winter after two and a half months of dry weather. Rains flooded the roads, colonies, densely populated areas, and public places. Due to changes in the environment, like cold in the morning, heat, and rain in the afternoon, the spread of epidemic diseases like dengue and malaria has increased. The number of dengue patients and patients infected with epidemic disease is less in rural areas as compared to urban areas. ASHA, Anganwadi workers, and health workers are conducting a survey under the District Health Department in rural areas. However, with the number of patients in the city increasing, Malegaon Municipal Corporation appears to be lacking in supply of adequate measures. The number of patients with fever, cough, and other diseases has increased in government and private hospitals in the last few days. Currently, around 3000 fever patients are undergoing treatment in Malegaon city and 64 dengue patients have been detected. As the number of patients is increasing, the Municipal Corporation has appealed to those who have symptoms of the disease to seek treatment from the nearest doctor.

Measures to be taken

- At least once a week, empty the vessels containing water in the house.

- Cover the vessel where water is stored.

- The area around the house should be kept clean and dry.

- Waste materials should not be kept around the houses, on the roofs.

- Windows should be fitted with nets.

Symptoms of dengue

Fever is the most common symptom of dengue. Vomiting, nausea, pain, and rash are also symptoms of dengue. The patient may feel fatigue, and restlessness. So seek medical advice as soon as any symptoms appear.

Such is the statistics

Screening 741

Suspect 844

Positive 64

Although 64 people are infected with dengue in Malegaon city in six months, not a single patient has been admitted for treatment. The health department of the municipal corporation is going door to door to check the health of citizens and blood samples of suspected patients are being sent to the health department for testing.

- Dr Jayshri Aher

Health Officer, Malegaon Municipal Corporation.