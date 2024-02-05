90 wells of Jal Jeevan Mission already dry

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 3

The occurrence of wells in 604 schemes have been checked by groundwater scientists in May and June, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Since then, 40 more wells have dried up. So far, under these schemes, nearly 90 wells in the district have dried up. The number of wells with less water than expected, is likely to increase till summer, said water scientists.

Out of these dry wells, 66 are from tribal areas. These include 32 wells in Surgana taluka. Due to the geological structure of tribal areas, there are more chances of decrease in underground water springs due to the presence of hard rocks. The Jaljeevan Mission's schemes are suffering as the Rural Water Supply Department has opted for digging wells instead of creating water supply schemes based on sustainable sources.

Work on 604 scheme wells was completed by April last year. The emergence of these 604 wells was tested last May and June. 50 wells had already gone dry at that time. After the end of monsoon, the work of more wells were completed, and out of them, 40 more have become dry. As a result, around 90 wells of water supply schemes have dried up so far.

Info:

Cost incurred Rs 10 lakhs per well

The Rural Water Supply Department has given permission to dig new wells. In the water supply scheme, the cost of digging a well depends on the geographical conditions of the place. Well walls are constructed after the well passes the emergence test. Usually, one well costs Rs 10 lakh. Permission has been given for digging of new wells for 90 new water supply schemes. Therefore, the expenditure of around Rs 4 crore spent earlier on these wells has gone waste.

Info

Who is responsible for the loss of Rs 5 crore?

A certificate of water availability is issued by the Groundwater Survey Department before digging of wells. The ground water survey department has issued certificates to the contractors that 55 litres of water per person can be available in tribal areas as well as permanent drought areas. Questions are being raised as to who is responsible for this loss of Rs 5 crores, as the officials of Groundwater Survey Department seem to be sitting in the office, issuing certificates without ascertaining, alleged villagers.

Info

Maximum dry wells in Surgana

Most of the dry wells are mainly in two talukas — Surgana and Trimbakeshwar. 32 wells in Surgana and 11 in Trimbakeshwar taluka have gone dry. The test of these wells is conducted in May. So far only 604 wells have been tested.