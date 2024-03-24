AAP protests at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan

Nashik, Feb 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in front of the municipal headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, on Thursday, February 15, against the delay in addressing the complaints of civil problems by the authorities. In a memorandum given by the AAP delegation, citizens have various complaints regarding departments like parks, electricity, health, education, solid waste management, and others. Many times the authorities do not pay attention even after giving memorandums and reminders. Due to the administrative rule in the municipal corporation, the former corporators have ignored these problems. It was said by AAP that this movement was made to wake up the administration. State organiser of the party Navinder Ahluwalia, Yogesh Kapse, Amar Gangurde, Bhagyashree Aher along with other office bearers were present in this protest.

