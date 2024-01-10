Absence of road signs confusing travellers

Due to the absence of direction sign boards for suburban areas on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, travellers who want to reach Jatra Junction and Nashik Road are mistakenly heading towards Bali Maharaj square and Dwarka square. As a result, tourists face trouble reaching the right location and a significant traffic congestion is caused at Dwarka Chowk and Amrutdham.

As there are no sign boards before the flyover near D Mart in Adgaon on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, vehicles coming from Ozar are heading towards Bali Maharaj square and Dwarka square. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor did not install sign boards here, say commuters. Citizens have demanded that the NHAI immediately look into the matter and install sign boards.

The concerned contractor should immediately install sign boards so that travellers who want to head towards Nashik Road, Jatra square, Dwarka square, Amrutdham, Bali Raja square, Surat and Pune do not get confused.

Kiran Khaire, Traveller

