Accountant of security agency booked for fraud

Nashik, Mar 16

A case has been registered against an employee working as an accountant in a security agency for defrauding the owner of Rs 35 lakh by transferring money from the firm's bank online account from time to time.

Govind Singh Balraj Singh Jadaun (76, Sai Ashish, Anand Vihar, Gangapur Road, Nashik) owns a firm called Aravali Security Organisation, Bhagyalakshmi building in Vanvihar Colony. Sumit Bhikchand Bora (Gajanan Park, Lakshmi Nagar, Mahale Park, Nashik) is employed as an accountant in the firm. The accused Bora allegedly misused his position for his own benefit and cheated the owner and the complainant Govind Singh Jadaun, by transferring an amount of Rs 35,11,000. The incident took place between February 11 and March 10, 2024. After realising the matter of fraud, the owner of the firm approached the Gangapur police station and lodged a complaint of fraud.