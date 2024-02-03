Additional Tribal Commissioner orders not to celebrate birthday in office

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 21

The Additional Commissioner in Tribal Commissionerate has taken serious offence of the birthday celebration of the Deputy Commissioner in the Additional Commissioner's office, and notices have been served to 42 persons in this regard. Notably, clear orders have been issued that no one should organise such kinds of birthday parties in the office, or else, disciplinary action will be taken against them. The birthday of the Deputy Commissioner Sudarshan Nagre was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the employees at the Additional Commissioner's office in the Tribal Commissionerate last Wednesday, January 18. Nagre was greeted with party bombers when he entered the office and a cold fire was blasted in the visitor's room. Some of the employees captured the celebration on camera and some recorded videos of it. As it went viral on social media, the celebration was heavily criticised.

Commissioner Nayna Gunde has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Additional Commissioner Sandeep Golait has served a notice to all the employees who participated in the birthday programme. A notice has also been served to the Deputy Commissioner and an explanation has been sought from him.

When the Additional Commissioner was contacted in this matter, he said that the entire matter would be investigated. A show-cause notice has been served to the employees who participated in the birthday celebration, and a circular has been issued that they should not celebrate their birthdays in this manner. Strict action has also been threatened against employees who do not follow the office discipline.

Info

Those who were busy celebrating the birthday on Wednesday were busy destroying all evidence the next day. As soon as there was a rumour that the media representatives would come to the office, the employees started cleaning the cabin. Balloon decorations, flower arrangements, and bouquets were moved by the staff promptly. The birthday images on their mobile phones were also deleted.