Aditi Hegde bags four gold, one silver in swimming

Nashik, Jan 10

City girl Aditi Hegde won four gold and one silver medal while representing the state in the 67th National School Swimming Championships held at Dr Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool, Talkatora from January 3 to January 9. Meanwhile, Ovi Sahane bagged a bronze medal.

Aditi has bagged a total of four gold medals in the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 4x100-meter freestyle relay, and a silver medal in the 4x100-meter middle relay category in the 14-year girls category.

Aditi has set a new national record by clocking 1:06:15 minutes in the 100-meter butterfly event.

Nashik's second swimmer Ovi Sahane bagged a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle event. Omkar Dheringe, Mayank Dhamane, and Atmaja Sahane performed well. All these swimmers practice every morning and evening at Rajmata Jijau Swimming Pool, Nashik Road, under the guidance of coaches Shankar Madgundi, Vikas Bhadange. Aditi also receives the support of the manager of the swimming tank Maya Jagtap, office-bearers of the Swimmer Foundation, and officials of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.