Administration registers 49,166 new voters

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 21

After the Election Commission (EC) noticed that the number of voters registered in the age group of 18 to 21 years was low, the registrars of all universities except agricultural universities were entrusted with the responsibility of ‘Voter Brand Ambassadors'. Efforts were made to increase the number of new voters across the country. The campaign received a good response from the Nashik district. Notably, about 49,166 new voters, between the age of 18 to 21 years were registered. It includes 16, 900 female and 32,266 male voters.

The number of voters above 85 years of age in the district is about 64,757. Among them 27,423 are male and 37,334 are female. Dindori Constituency has a maximum of 24,816 elderly voters. There are 15,098 female voters and 9,0718 male voters.

Age (Years)- Number of voters

18 to 19: 49,166

20 to 39: 19,00,000

40 to 59; 13,00,000

60 to 79: 17,00,000

Above 80: 64,757