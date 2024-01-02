AGM of NMC Vehicle Drivers Association held

Nashik, Dec 30

The 16th Annual General Meeting of the Municipal Corporation Vehicle Drivers Association was held under the chairmanship of Sunil Kapile, the President of the Association, in the presence of various dignitaries.

This meeting held at Lions Club Pandit Colony was attended by former deputy mayor Gurmit Singh Bagga, deputy chief adviser Mohan Ranade, founder president Nandkumar Gorde. Uday Dharmadhikari, Retired Superintendent Engineer of Municipal Corporation, provided a new 42 inch TV to the organisation. He was felicitated by the organisation. It was decided to give financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to the family of a deceased member, Rs 8,000 to the retiring member.

