‘Ahirani is a unique language, it should be preserved’

Lokmat News Network

NASHIK, JAN 15

“We should speak in our native language. It helps in preserving our language and culture. The Ahirani language is unique and thus, it is our responsibility to preserve it”, Vice-Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) Dr Sanjeev Sonawane said, while releasing the book 'Ahirani Shabdkosh' at MS Aurangabadkar Hall, Nashik.

Sanjeev Sonawane further added, “Culture is known through language. As the Ahirani language is rich in literature, dialects, it is important to preserve it.”

The programme was presided over by General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS) Adv Nitin Thakare. Pandit Pawar, Principal of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic Prashant Patil, former Vice-Chancellor of North Maharashtra University Mali, Publisher Vilas Potdar, Sunanda Gunjal were present on the occasion.

Many dignitaries expressed their thoughts on this occasion. The office bearers of KaSaMaDe Utkrursh Samiti and Ahirani Bhasha Samvardhan Samiti also spoke about preserving this language.