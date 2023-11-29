AISF accuses Guardian Minister of cold response to their demands

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 25

Students' organisations have become aggressive in demanding that the students in the drought-affected areas of the state should be completely exempted from the examination fees. In this regard All India Students Federation (AISF) gave a memorandum to the Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse who came to the Collectorate. Meanwhile, the students have alleged that the Guardian Minister refused to listen to the complaint.

Expressing the feeling that the examination fee waiver given as per the code is insufficient, students met the Guardian Minister with the demand t for a complete educational fee waiver. According to the organisation, drought has been announced in Malegaon, Sinnar, and Yeola talukas of Nashik district, besides, there is a drought-like situation in Nashik, Dindori, Niphad, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Kalwan, Baglan, and Deola. During the severe drought in Dada Bhuse's constituency as well, a demand was made to waive the entire educational fees of college and school students in the state. These students also alleged that the Guardian Minister did not give the expected response. AISF’s State President Viraj Devang, State Joint Secretary Prajakta Kapadane, Talha Sheikh, Kaivalya Chandratre, Pranav Kathwade, Harshali Adhangale, and Rohit Kharode were present.

Photo 25 AISF