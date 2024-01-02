Ajit-led NCP faction should contest Nashik Lok Sabha seat

Lokmat News Network

Ghoti, Dec 29

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar group recently organised a meeting of office bearers in Igatpuri taluka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, which was held in the presence of district heads, the office bearers insisted that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP should contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. This meeting was held in Khambale, Igatpuri.

Former MLA Shivram Zole, District President Vishnu Mhaisdhune, Regional Secretary Gorakh Bodke, Youth District President Yogesh Nisal, Taluka President Pandurang Warungse, former Zilla Parishad Member Balasaheb Gadve and others delivered speeches during the meeting.

As the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and local body election can be announced at any time, office bearers and workers should start preparing for it, the leaders said. Also, the office bearers suggested that the youth should form village-wise committees, and the office bearers of the student organisations should visit villages and promote the party. Former taluk president Ratan Jadhav, district planning committee member Keru Khatele, Namdev Waghchoure, Ajay Khandbahale, Narayan Valkande, and others were present for the meeting.

