Ajit Pawar faction should contest Nashik Lok Sabha seat

Sinnar, JAN 10

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party has a strong presence in Nashik Lok Sabha constituency with three MLAs backing him to contest the upcoming elections. His supporters made this demand during NCP’s Sinnar taluka meeting. District President Vishnupant Mhaisdhune should convey the message to party leaders, say Pawar supporters.

District president Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, MLA Manikrao Kokate, NCP taluka president Santosh Kadam, youth taluka president Yogesh Awad were present in the meeting. MLA Kokate and District President Mhaisdhune gave appointment letters to newly appointed taluka and district office bearers. Everyone demanded that the Nashik Lok Sabha seat be reserved for the Ajit Pawar faction. In the last Lok Sabha elections, MLA Manikrao Kokate received substantial votes even though he was an independent candidate. Therefore, the supporters insisted that Kokate should get the ticket from the NCP this time.

Party workers demanded that the Nashik Lok Sabha seat should be reserved for the Nationalist Congress Party. Earlier, the workers of Igatpuri had also demanded the same. Thus, we demand that an NCP candidate contest this seat.

- Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, District President, NCP (Ajit Pawar Group)

