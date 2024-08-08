Ajit Pawar Kicks Off Jan Samman Yatra in Nashik, Promises Continued Progress Ahead of Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar kicked off the Jan Samman Yatra from Nashik today, marking the beginning of a statewide tour aimed at engaging with voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Pawar highlighted the accomplishments of the Mahayuti government, underlining the various initiatives and schemes introduced for youth and women. He expressed confidence in the government's performance and urged voters to consider their contributions as they head to the polls.

During the journey, Pawar will engage with citizens across the state, highlighting key schemes announced in the state budget, particularly the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Party leaders emphasised that the tour aims to raise awareness about the schemes and dispel any confusion sown by opposition parties.

The objective of this yatra is to explain to the people that the NCP stands for the common man of Maharashtra, and we have implemented our schemes without any discrimination or prejudice in favour of or against any community or class,” said NCP working president Praful Patel at a press conference on Monday.

This would be Pawar’s first statewide tour of this nature. The first leg will cover 11 assembly constituencies in northern Maharashtra over five days, including Dindori, Devlali, Sinnar, Niphad, Yeola, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dhule City, Amalner, Kopargaon, and Malegaon Central.

The second phase, commencing on August 15 in Pune, will span four days, encompassing seven districts of western Maharashtra. In the next phase, starting August 19 and spanning six days, Pawar will cover assembly constituencies in Mumbai, Thane and a few from Konkan region. Then, between August 25 and 31, the deputy chief minister will cover assembly constituencies in Vidarbha and region Marathwada between September 1 and 7.

Pawar will cover 37 assembly constituencies in total. In each constituency, he will hold two programmes: an interactive session with women, students, farmers, and other sections of society, and a public meeting