Ajit Pawar supporters celebrate with firecrackers at Rashtrawadi Bhavan

Nashik, Feb 7

As the Election Commission of India has allowed Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to use the party’s electoral symbol and its name on Tuesday, February 6, his supporters were jubilant at Rashtrawadi Bhavan at Mumbai Naka in the presence of the party’s city president Ranjan Thakare, and the president of youth wing Ambadas Khaire. Firecrackers were burst and sweets were distributed amid the beat of drums.

State Vice President of the party Nana Mahale, District President Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, City President of the Women’s wing Yogita Aher, office-bearers Balasaheb Kardak, Chetan Kasav, and others were present.

After the verdict of the Election Commission, all the office bearers and party workers gathered at Rashtrawadi Bhavan and started celebrating. On this occasion, slogans such as 'Ekach Wada, Ajit Dada', and 'Maharashtra Ki Buland Awaz - Ajit Pawar' were raised.

City President Ranjan Thakare said that there is great enthusiasm among the workers as the name and symbol of the party has been given to the Ajit Pawar faction as most of the MLAs, District Presidents, City Presidents, and office-bearers of the party are with the party’s National President Ajit Pawar.

