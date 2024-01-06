Ambulances under Dial-108 on road till diesel lasts!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 2

While the drivers of heavy vehicles and tankers were on strike to protest the new hit-and-run law, the ambulances under the 108 service were functional on Tuesday, January 2. The ambulance drivers were determined to provide their service till the diesel lasted. They had all filled the fuel tanks of their vehicles to the brim. Meanwhile, the strike affected the petrol pumps, as the fuel tankers were not able to reach the pumps, and there was a shortage of fuel.

Ambulances under the Dial-108 service provide free medical services under the 'Emergency Medical Services at Your Doorstep' campaign by the state government. There are 46 ambulances in the Nashik district, out of which five are within the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and eight ambulances for Malegaon taluka. District Manager of Dial-108 service, Manoj Bodke, informed that since the strike was suddenly called, after Monday afternoon, the ambulance drivers waited in line for about two hours at the petrol pump and filled the tanks. As a result, even rural areas were being served by ambulances till late Monday. Some ambulances in Malegaon ran out of diesel in the afternoon. This led to those ambulance drivers reaching petrol pumps in search of diesel. But due to the queue at the pumps, ambulances also had to wait to fill up with diesel.

Priority for high-risk patients...

The administration of the Civil Hospital was instructed that the engines of ambulances should not be left running unnecessarily. Also, high-risk patients and accident patients, along with pregnant women should be given first-priority medical care by ambulance. The administration of the hospital has also been requested not to emphasise referring patients in stable condition, so that there will be no rush, there will be no more fuel shortage and emergency medical services are not affected.

There are a total of 46 ambulances in the district. The fuel tank of each ambulance has been filled to the brim. Notably, 43 litres of diesel were filled in the fuel tank of each big ambulance and 32 litres in small ambulances. This did not create much tension anywhere on Monday. However, the fuel reserves of the ambulances that received the most calls were quickly depleted. Even with an emergency service vehicle, drivers had to wait for fuel at the pumps due to people’s rush.

- Manoj Bodke, District Manager 108 Ambulance

