Amit Shah Maharashtra Visit: Union Home Minister to Offer Prayers at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik on January 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nashik district on Friday, where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas. According to an official release on Thursday, Shah will then proceed to Malegaon town and Ajang village to participate in various programs.

To ensure security during his visit, authorities have declared a 'No Drone Fly Zone' over the district. Shah is scheduled to depart for Mumbai in the afternoon, as per his itinerary.