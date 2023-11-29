ANS, Rationalist Association members oppose Pradip Mishra’s programme

Nashik, Nov 18

Federation of Rationalist Association (FRA) and Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANS) members in the city presented a memorandum to the District Collector Jalaj Sharma appealing him to file a case against famous Katha Vachak Pandit Pradip Mishra for spreading blind faith among people.

The Shiv Mahapuran Seva Katha Utsav Samiti has organised Mishra’s lecture series in the city from November 21 to 25. The association has opposed this event as non-constitutional under the name of spirituality.

The association has demanded action against Mishra under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Act including the Maharashtra Anti-Witchcraft Act 2013, Medical Practitioner Act, Maharashtra Anti-Bogus Doctor Act, Magic Remedies Act 1954, defamation of women, and defamation of national and social symbols. They have demanded that cases should be filed for hurting the sentiments and financial as well as psychological manipulation. The association general secretary Dr Sudesh Ghoderao, Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti’s state secretary Dr Thaksen Gorane, and others have signed the memorandum.