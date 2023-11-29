APMC serves notices to vacate temporary sheds

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 17

The Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has issued notices to traders to vacate the temporary sheds in APMC premises to start auction transactions there. The decision was made in the meeting of the APMC’s board of directors that the sheds which have been temporarily set up for packing agricultural produce in the market Committee premise will be removed to make way for the upcoming auction transactions. As the notice mentioned that the said sheds should be taken down within a week, the concerned traders have demanded that their sheds should be rehabilitated.

A few years back, the Nashik APMC administration had provided temporary sheds to the traders for packing agricultural produce. Many traders pack agricultural produce in temporary sheds and keep their packing material there.

The traders said that maintenance as well as the rent fixed by the APMC administration is being regularly paid and renewed from time to time. They said that the removal of sheds will be a problem for them. Traders have submitted a memorandum to the APMC administration demanding rehabilitation of their sheds to avoid loss and inconvenience.

Quote:

Preference for farmers

Farmers are the focal point in APMC. Therefore, farmers should be given priority. Auction of agricultural goods is to be started at the said place, as per the decision of the Board of Directors. It is going to be cleared for keeping the produce of the farmers.

- Devidas Pingle, Chairman, APMC Nashik