Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Nashik IT Professional Creates Stunning Pencil Graphite Art of Lord Vithhal (Watch Video)

Jeevan Jadhav, an IT professional from Nashik, has stunned the art world with his extraordinary pencil graphite art. His latest creation is a miniature sculpture of Lord Vithhal, intricately carved on the tip of a pencil, measuring just 1 cm. This impressive piece took him 7 to 8 hours to complete, showcasing his dedication and precision.

Jeevan’s passion for art began in his school days, and despite his IT profession, he has always nurtured this interest. He is an IT graduate. However, his love for art never waned, leading him to establish his own art studio alongside his IT career.

A self-taught and versatile artist, Jeevan excels in various forms of art, including micro art, speed painting, sketches, thread art, and DIY projects. He has created over 100 miniature artworks, many of which have gone viral on social media. His exceptional skill has earned him numerous accolades, including a Guinness World Record for the smallest Dagdusheth Ganesha idol carved on a pencil and another for carving a whole pencil chain.

He has conducted around eight exhibitions of his art work and received recognition at national and international levels, including the International Art Exhibition in Goa, where he won the Best Art Display award in 2018.

When asked about his inspiration, Jeevan said, "During my school days, I used to create art on mini chalks that our teachers would throw away after use. Since then, I never stopped, and over time, I learned the professional aspects of my art. I am inspired by Russian artist Salavat Fidai and have also been influenced by the journey of our Nashik artist Prafull Sawant Sir into painting, which motivated me to achieve great heights."