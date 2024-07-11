Ashadhi Pandharpur Yatra 2024: Special Transport Arrangements Set for Celebrations from July 13-22

The Ashadhi Pandharpur Yatra, set to take place from July 13 to July 22, 2024, will culminate on July 17 with the observance of Ashadhi Shuddha Ekadashi, followed by Gurupurnima celebrations on July 21. In anticipation of the significant pilgrimage, authorities have implemented special transport arrangements to accommodate the surge of devotees traveling to and from Pandharpur during this period.

The Nashik division has planned 300 extra buses to manage the increased traffic. These buses will operate between July 13 and July 22, ensuring smooth transit for the pilgrims.

For those traveling to Pandharpur from various centers, designated bus stations have been set up. The buses are deployed from Mahamarg bus stop, Malegaon, Satana, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Sinnar, Nandgaon, Igatpuri, Yeola, Kalvan, Peth, and Pimpalgaon Baswant bus stops. The minimum fare for these buses will be around Rs. 540 per head. Senior citizens aged 75 and above will be able to travel for free, while women travelers will receive a 50% concession on tickets. To prevent people from traveling without tickets, there will be checkpoints at 12 different locations, and 200 security personnel will be deployed for inspection.

These measures aim to provide convenient and efficient transportation for the devotees participating in the Ashadhi Pandharpur Yatra. Pilgrims are advised to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the provided bus services for a hassle-free journey to Pandharpur. The authorities have ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to support the smooth conduct of this significant pilgrimage event.